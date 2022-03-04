LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison keeps its historic season alive as it claims its first Class AA Region II, Section 2 title since 1999 with a 67-61 win over Braxton County.

The Hawks got off to a good start, outscoring the Eagles 15-9 in the first quarter.

South Harrison continued to lead into the locker room 31-22.

In the third quarter, the Hawks built up a 20 point lead over Braxton County but the Eagles came back in the final seconds to make it a six point game.

But that would be the last basket as time expired.

The Hawks are given the sectional plaque

Corey Boulden led all scorers with 26 points, Lucas Elliott added 16 in the Hawks’ win.

DJ Coomes led Braxton with 20 points, William Forbush added 17 and Lane Morrow finished with 15 points.