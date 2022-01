CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued 75 short, or memorandum, decisions this week. Included in those, were decisions on four high-profile criminal cases from Harrison, Marion and Taylor counties, some spanning back decades.

Once case involves William Clyde Jeffries, who, after a 38-year investigation, was convicted, in 2020, of killing 7-year-old Conrad Roger “C.R.” Diaz, in 1981. Lawyers for Jeffries appealed his conviction on the basis that investigators got statements from Jeffries, prior to charging him with the boy's murder, that helped lead to his conviction. Jeffries' lawyers' argument was that because Jeffries is "of lowering intellectual functioning," he did not understand that he did not have to talk to the investigators. With that in mind, Jeffries attorneys asked the Harrison County Circuit Court judge to suppress those statements at his trial.