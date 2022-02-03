South Harrison’s Baughman, Stonestreet make collegiate decisions official

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Two South Harrison High School athletes put pen to paper on Thursday and made their collegiate decisions official.

Shellie Baughman signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan track and field program.

Baughman, one of the Hawks’ best throwers, finished the state meet in second place in shot put last Spring. In that same season she finished as the girls shot put regional champion.

Baughman signs with WVWC track and field

Baughman started throwing in middle school and her passion for the sport has grown ever since.

“Track is a huge part of what I do. It brought me to where I am mentally and physically. It’s just brought me to a lot of better places in my life. All of the people that I’ve seen go to Wesleyan and all of the people I’ve talked to say that it’s the most amazing college to go to for a sport or for anything because of how much support you get and how much recognition everyone gives you for just being who you are,” Baughman said.

Madison Stonestreet signed to continue her track and field and cross country career at Berea College in Kentucky.

Stonestreet’s running career practically just started. She’s only competed in one season of track and cross country but has excelled already.

Stonestreet inks with Berea XC and track and field

Most recently, at the state XC meet in the Fall, Stonestreet posted a top 10 finish in seventh place.

The coaching staff at Berea projects her talents to take her far athletically but she is also excited about what the school can do for her academically.



“The biggest reason I chose to go there is because I want to go into the medical program and their pre-med rate of students getting into medical school is 99 percent. Then I also get the opportunity to run and everything. It’s especially nice because it’s my first year doing both and it’s only my second track season so to get to be able to run and do my academics is something I didn’t think I’d get to do,” Stonestreet said.