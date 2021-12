CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – South Harrison’s Noah Burnside is the 2021 Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year winner.

Burnside was up against himself in the competition.

Both his pick six against Grafton and his interception against Liberty won the most votes and made it to the championship.

But Burnside’s interception against Liberty got the most votes in the final and it is named the best defensive play of the season.