South Harrison’s Justin Herrod signs with AB Sprint Football

LOST CREEK,W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football program has signed a lot of local talent including South Harrison’s Justin Herrod.

Brad Jett, the AB Sprint Football head coach, has a long history of coaching at South Harrison High School, but has never coached Herrod.

Herrod re-joined the football team his senior season this past fall after taking a few years off.

After his senior season of football, he knew he wanted to take his talents collegiately and knew Jett’s crew was the one for him.

“I really fell in love with the sport my senior year, I kinda want to carry on and play at the next level. I decided to sign with AB and I’m excited. I am really excited to put pads and helmet back on and play again,” Herrod said.

He’ll join several other former Hawks football players on AB’s roster inlcuding Landon McFadden and Ethan Kelley.

Herrod played fullback and outside linebacker with the Hawks but said he’ll play any position where he’s needed at AB.