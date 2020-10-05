South Harrison’s Kaden Ryan wins Week 5 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – South Harrison’s Kaden Ryan is the winner of the Week 5 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition.

Ryan received 62.7 percent of this weeks votes by the fans.

Ryan’s catch along the far sideline defeated catches by Lincoln’s Zach Snyder, and University’s Jaeden Hammack.

The Hawks’ wideout is now the fourth different player to win the Catch of the Week voting in the first five weeks of the season.

The JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition is a weekly competition that gets started each Friday night in the Grogg’s SportsZone.

