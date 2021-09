CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – South Harrison defensive back, Noah Burnside, has been voted as the Week 2 winner of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Burnside received 60.2 percent of the votes.

Burnside’s interception defeated the diving pick-six by Tucker County’s Dominick Mullenax.

Click on the video above to see the two Coverage of the Week plays.

Check back every Friday night for each week’s edition of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.