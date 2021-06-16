South Harrison’s season comes to an end in Lost Creek on Wednesday

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison’s magical run in the second-half of the season came to an end on Wednesday.

The Hawks, who had won 14 straight games entering the regional round of the playoffs, dropped two in a row for the first time since early May.

Moorefield, the defending champions, handed South Harrison those two losses.

The Yellowjackets beat up on the Hawks, Wednesday, winning 17-1 in six innings.

Zach Feathers drove in the only run of the game for South Harrison, doing so on an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning.

South Harrison had scoring chances early on, including leaving the bases loaded.

