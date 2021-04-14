Sparks, Hill combine for 40 to lead Colts past (10) Bees in Region II, Section 1 semifinal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Philip Barbour pulled off the upset win over Triple-A 10th ranked East Fairmont in the Region II, Section 1 semifinal.

Philip Barbour took an early lead jumping into a 12-2 scoring run to start the game fueled by Braylyn Sparks.

Sparks scored a game-high 25 points for the Colts.

East Fairmont tried to climb back to the top with Somer Stover leading the way with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

But the Colts kept the scoring and the defense up for the 58-42 win and will advance in the Sectional tournament.

Alyssa Hill added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Colts.