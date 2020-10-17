Spartans score late goal to beat Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Greenbrier East boys soccer team recorded a win over University in a close game at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

University got on the board first as Riley Nett took on multiple defenders, shot and scored to put UHS up 1-0.

The Spartans answered as Adam Seams put a shot past the Hawks’ keeper to tie the game at 1 into the halftime break.

UHS took the lead as JM Jones scored a goal but the referees took the goal back due to a penalty call.

In the last 30 seconds of the game, Seams took a free kick for the Spartans and sailed it into the back of the net for the 2-1 win over University.