CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd picked up its first regional win in game one of the series over Herbert Hoover 5-0.

The Flying Eagles put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning for the lead they never lost.

The next four innings were scoreless until the bottom of the sixth where Nathaniel Junkins ripped off a three-run homer to left field.

Luke Sperry pitched a shutout in seven innings with four strikeouts to earn the win for RCB.

Byrd and Herbert Hoover meet again on the Huskies home field Wednesday night. If RCB wins, they’re the regional champions and earn a trip to states. Herbert Hoover must beat RCB twice for the title.