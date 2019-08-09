Spirits high early in camp for South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W. Va. – The South Harrison Hawks entered day four of preseason practices Thursday with spirits high, despite coming off a 1-9 season.

Head coach Chris Underwood’s squad appears poised to rebound with a strong core of returning player after only losing five seniors from 2018’s roster.

Do-it-all senior Landon McFadden is paired with a veteran offensive line that have spirits high around the program heading into Underwood’s second season in charge of the Hawks.

Experience will be key, too.

“Well most of the kids got quite a bit of playing time last year at the varsity level, even as freshmen. So those freshman are playing more as juniors the an they are really as sophomores this year, because of the amount of varsity playing time they got. So for the returning seniors, they’ve had a few years into the program,” Underwood said.

The Hawks are hoping to return to their postseason form from just a few seasons ago.

Stay with 12 Sports over the coming days and weeks as we visit each camp in our region and preview the teams leading up to the start of the regular season.