CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Next week, 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston.

Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State.

Since most of them travel with family members, that will put an estimated 4,000 people in area hotels, restaurants, and stores. The economic impact could be in the range of $7 million.

“Phenomenal! And you know that brings in money for our businesses. It really is a way for people, who probably haven’t been to West Virginia ever, for them to see what it’s all about. To come into Charleston and actually have a great time,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

But the track meet needs dozens of volunteers to sign up. The work includes setting up hurdles, measuring shots, working on other events, and field maintenance.

“We’re going to provide every volunteer with a free lunch and a free T-shirt and you can’t beat that. And you get to come out and help us show this group how great Charleston is, and how we hope to get them back someday,” said Leslie Smithson from the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Volunteers can sign up on the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau website.