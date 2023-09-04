MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study has shown that a number of “die-hard” sports fans from around the country have a visit to Morgantown on their bucket lists.

The study, conducted by CheapoTicketing.com, surveyed 3,000 “die-hard” sports fans and asked them which U.S. sports teams they want to watch live at least once in their lifetime. The answers consisted of both professional sports teams—including teams from the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS—as well as college teams in the NCAA.

West Virginia University Football games were ranked 27th among these fans. The ranking described WVU games as “a reflection of West Virginian identity, an autumn ritual, and a testament to the dedication of its fervent fanbase.”

WVU ranks just above the University of Rhode Island which sits at 28th and just below the NBA’s Utah Jazz at 26th. WVU is the fourth highest-ranked university on the list with only Ohio State (#9), Michigan (#19) and New Mexico State (#25) being ranked higher.

The top 30 in this ranking can be found below:

  1. Boston Red Sox – MLB
  2. Green Bay Packers – NFL
  3. Golden State Warriors – NBA
  4. New York Rangers – NHL
  5. New York Knicks – NBA
  6. Chicago Bears – NFL
  7. Tennessee Titans – NFL
  8. Los Angeles Rams – NFL
  9. Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA
  10. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB
  11. Carolina Panthers – NFL
  12. Houston Texans – NFL
  13. Chicago Cubs – MLB
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL
  15. Memphis Grizzlies – NBA
  16. Minnesota Vikings – NFL
  17. Los Angeles Kings – NHL
  18. Detroit Pistons – NBA
  19. Michigan Wolverines – NCAA
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL
  21. St. Louis Cardinals – MLB
  22. Florida Panthers – NHL
  23. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL
  24. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL
  25. New Mexico State Aggies – NCAA
  26. Utah Jazz – NBA
  27. West Virginia Mountaineers – NCAA
  28. Rhode Island Rams – NCAA
  29. Dallas Cowboys – NFL
  30. Minnesota Wild – NHL

The full list consisted of 180 members with notable WVU rivals also making the list such as Virginia Tech (#33) and Pittsburgh (#123). You can see the full list here.