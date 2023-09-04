MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study has shown that a number of “die-hard” sports fans from around the country have a visit to Morgantown on their bucket lists.

The study, conducted by CheapoTicketing.com, surveyed 3,000 “die-hard” sports fans and asked them which U.S. sports teams they want to watch live at least once in their lifetime. The answers consisted of both professional sports teams—including teams from the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS—as well as college teams in the NCAA.

West Virginia University Football games were ranked 27th among these fans. The ranking described WVU games as “a reflection of West Virginian identity, an autumn ritual, and a testament to the dedication of its fervent fanbase.”

WVU ranks just above the University of Rhode Island which sits at 28th and just below the NBA’s Utah Jazz at 26th. WVU is the fourth highest-ranked university on the list with only Ohio State (#9), Michigan (#19) and New Mexico State (#25) being ranked higher.

The top 30 in this ranking can be found below:

Boston Red Sox – MLB Green Bay Packers – NFL Golden State Warriors – NBA New York Rangers – NHL New York Knicks – NBA Chicago Bears – NFL Tennessee Titans – NFL Los Angeles Rams – NFL Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA Philadelphia Phillies – MLB Carolina Panthers – NFL Houston Texans – NFL Chicago Cubs – MLB Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Memphis Grizzlies – NBA Minnesota Vikings – NFL Los Angeles Kings – NHL Detroit Pistons – NBA Michigan Wolverines – NCAA Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL St. Louis Cardinals – MLB Florida Panthers – NHL Philadelphia Flyers – NHL Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL New Mexico State Aggies – NCAA Utah Jazz – NBA West Virginia Mountaineers – NCAA Rhode Island Rams – NCAA Dallas Cowboys – NFL Minnesota Wild – NHL

The full list consisted of 180 members with notable WVU rivals also making the list such as Virginia Tech (#33) and Pittsburgh (#123). You can see the full list here.