The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from their offensive coordinator.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.

Head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement stating Canada will no longer be working as the team's offensive coordinator. He has been with the team for the last three season, but has failed to find much success, and with Kenny Pickett's struggles rising, the team has made the decision to move on.

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/kitcpLnyqF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2023

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," Tomlin wrote in a statement. "I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."

The Steelers will likely turn to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan as the play-caller for the remainder of the season. Sullivan was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013 and the New York Giants from 2016-2017.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Some Within Steelers Questioning Mike Tomlin's Loyalty to Matt Canada

Diontae Johnson Physically Removed From Steelers Coach

Diontae Johnson Admits Communication Issues With Kenny Pickett

Steelers Sign Former Dolphins DB Eric Rowe

Browns Player Disrespects Terrible Towel After Steelers Game

