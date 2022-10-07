RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion defeated Elkins by a final score of 44-7.
North Marion will take on Lewis County next week, and Elkins will face Lincoln.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
