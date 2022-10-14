GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison (5-2) defeated Grafton (1-7) by a final score of 48-31.
Next week, Grafton is set to take on Buckhannon-Upshur, and South Harrison will take on St. Marys.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
