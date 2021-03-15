Spring Sports teams begin practices for first time since 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school spring sports teams were outside practicing, as a team, on Monday for the first time since last year.

Monday marked the start of the spring sports calendar season.

Track & Field, tennis, softball and baseball teams across the region and the state were back together again, and hope to compete for the first time since 2019.

All of these teams missed most, if not all, of their regular seasons last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the Bridgeport baseball team, which is going for a seventh-straight state championship, but in a new classification.