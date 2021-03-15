Spring Sports teams begin practices for first time since 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school spring sports teams were outside practicing, as a team, on Monday for the first time since last year.

Monday marked the start of the spring sports calendar season.

Track & Field, tennis, softball and baseball teams across the region and the state were back together again, and hope to compete for the first time since 2019.

All of these teams missed most, if not all, of their regular seasons last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the Bridgeport baseball team, which is going for a seventh-straight state championship, but in a new classification.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories