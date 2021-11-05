Sriram’s goal in OT sends the Mohigans to the State final

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Morgantown is headed to the state final for the first time since 2015 after an overtime win over Cabell Midland.

The Mohigans put the first goal on the board in the first half.

Cabell Midland then tied up the game 1-1 sending the game into OT.

Vivek Sriram scored in OT to give Morgantown the 2-1 win and the Mohigans will see George Washington, the defending AAA state champions, in the state final on Saturday.

The Mohigans and Patriots square off 45 minutes after the girls AAA match up.

