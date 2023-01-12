BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Clair made it official today, signing to play college baseball at Salem University.

Salem was the first school to get involved with St. Clair in the recruiting process and once he got to know the tigers’ program, it became a very easy decision.

“The facilities there are amazing, the players, the coaches, I think they’ll really make me better; maybe even get me to the next level after college,” he said.

St. Clair joins a Salem program that is now less than a month away from beginning its 2023 season, its first since joining the New South Athletic Conference in October.

He’ll begin his final season with the CeeBees in March.