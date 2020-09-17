St. Marys Tre Moss on playing former team, Ritchie County, on Friday

ST. MARYS, W.Va. – Senior Tre Moss is a former Honda Athlete of the Week for the Ritchie County Rebels.

He helped lead Ritchie County to one of its best seasons in recent memory last year, as the Rebels were the No. 2 team in the state in Single-A entering the postseason.

Now, though, he’s trying to make a similar impact for one of the Rebels’ biggest rivals, the St. Marys Blue Devils against his former team.

“Yeah, I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a fun game,” said Moss. “I mean, it’s going to be a little bit different. It’s going to be weird seeing kids I’ve played with my entire life, and being on the other side.”

Moss transferred from Ritchie County to St. Marys over the summer.

It’s a move that took away one of the Rebels biggest weapons, and added a talented play maker to the Blue Devils’ roster.

“It’s easier for (my dad) for work,” said Moss when asked about changing schools. “I’m happy about it. … I’ve been friends with a lot of kids from over here for a long time.”

Despite transferring to one of the Rebels’ biggest rivals, Moss says he stays in contact with his former teammates.

“I still text them a good bit,” Moss said. “We text, we’re messing with each other, but nothing too serious. … I’m still friends with a lot of the kids from over there, so it’s just a lot more competition and fun to see who can win.”

Moss said playing on the turf at Bill Hanlin Stadium is different, and still takes some getting used to, compared to the natural grass surface that he’d played on the previous three years in Ellenboro.

“I’ll always like grass better, I think. But I’m kind of used to it now,” he said.

Both St. Marys and Ritchie County have started the season 2-0, adding an extra layer of importance to this game.

Moss is hoping his number gets called early and often on Friday.

“I’d like to run the ball a lot more than I’ve been getting to,” he said. “I’m really excited to play.”