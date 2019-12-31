Stalnaker leads Bridgeport past Fairmont Senior in final area game of the decade

FARIMONT, W.Va. – Nick Stalnaker’s 24 points helped lead Bridgeport to a 54-39 victory over Fairmont Senior Tuesday afternoon at the Fairmont Senior Field House.

The game was the final game of the decade amongst area teams.

Stalnaker tallied 14 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter – a period that he helped start with an 11-0 run for the Indians that created the needed separation.

Head coach Dave Marshall spoke about the run after the game.

“I think it really helped a lot. I think it allowed us to establish … You know, if they get the lead on us, then it becomes a different game. They can spread the floor on us, and Jaelin (Johnson) is a beast in there. So, that allowed us to dictate how the rest of the game would be played. So that was good,” Marshall said.

Johnson tallied 24 points for the Polar Bears, also picking up a couple steals.

Bridgeport enters the new decade 5-1 on the season.