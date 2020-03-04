Stalnaker, Marshall on key free throws in 3OT thriller vs. Lincoln

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Free throws are always key in close games, especially the longer they go on.

Nick Stalnaker’s abilities from the free throw line could not have come in any more handy than they did Tuesday night in Bridgeport’s 3-OT win over Lincoln to propel the Indians to the Class AA Region II, Section 1 title game on Friday.

Stalnaker was 18-of-20 from the charity stripe, where he recorded the majority of his game-high 26 points in the win.

“I mean, that just decided the game – the free throws. You know, without those, we don’t win that game,” Stalnaker said. “I’m confident in my free throw shooting abilities. Confidence is the key. If you get up there and know you’re going to make it, you’re probably going to make it.”

Bridgeport Dave Marshall compared his game to a former Bridgeport great.

“It’s a calming effect on the team when Nick’s on the line. Again, I mentioned Miki Glenn, it’s the same deal when she played. It’s a calming effect when you have a player that not just gets there, but everyone in the gym knows it’s a real rarity if they miss,” Marshall said.

Highlights of Tuesday night’s game can be found by clicking on the link below: