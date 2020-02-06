Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Stalnaker puts up 31 in win over Bucs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – No. 7 ranked Bridgeport hosts the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers tonight.

First quarter the game stayed close. Back and forth scoring throughout as the Indians took a two point lead into the second quarter.

Indians would then keep a four point lead into the half.

Another big game for Indian’s Nick Stalknaker. He scored 31 points tonight to lead Bridgeport.

Buckhannon would cut the lead right at the start of the second half and put up a big effort the rest of the game.

But the efforts would not be enough. Bridgeport keeps the lead to win 57-50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories