Stalnaker puts up 31 in win over Bucs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – No. 7 ranked Bridgeport hosts the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers tonight.

First quarter the game stayed close. Back and forth scoring throughout as the Indians took a two point lead into the second quarter.

Indians would then keep a four point lead into the half.

Another big game for Indian’s Nick Stalknaker. He scored 31 points tonight to lead Bridgeport.

Buckhannon would cut the lead right at the start of the second half and put up a big effort the rest of the game.

But the efforts would not be enough. Bridgeport keeps the lead to win 57-50.