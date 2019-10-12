Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 7, 2019

The 2019-2020 college basketball season is almost upon us, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will give fans their first look at their squad with the Gold-Blue Debut.

Bob Huggins's team will hold an officiated intra-squad scrimmage at 7 p.m. tonight at the WVU Coliseum, followed by an autograph session on the Coliseum floor. There will also be performances from the WVU dance team and pep band, and much more.