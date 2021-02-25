Cougars star stunter Kaylee Joyce signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer program

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Kaylee Joyce signed to continue her cheerleading career at Alderson Broaddus.

Joyce said to be one of the best stunters to come through Lincoln High.

She said she’s been stunting since she was five and has had the same coaches with her as she progressed.

Now she gets to do what she loves collegiately with the AB cheer program.

Joyce said she was unsure about cheering in college until the sport she loved was taken away from her in her senior season due to the pandemic.

So now she’s excited to get started with the Battlers.

“It just made me think ‘what would I do without it?’ So I mean if I get to do it for four more years ten I’m going to. Finally take it out and actually get to stunt again just really exciting considering I kind of got jipped of my senior season when it came to that, which is my favorite thing to do,” Joyce said.

Joyce will join her Cougars teammate, Kandace Robinson who signed with AB last week, on the Battlers cheer team.

She plans to study nursing at ABU in the Fall.