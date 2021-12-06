“Start on the first day, finish on the last.” Polar Bears follow same motto, expect different result

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s officially basketball season and the Fairmont Senior girls basketball team looks to have another strong season.

Fairmont Senior was projected as the top ranked team in Class Triple-A heading into the season according to the Associated Press. That likely because the team returns all but one starter.

The Polar Bears posted an undefeated regular season last winter, making it all the way to the AAA title game where they fell to Nitro.

Corey Hines’ crew played two games this season so far. Both resulted in Fairmont Senior wins by at least 20 points or more.

The winning mentality surrounding this team stands.

Hines said the Polar Bears are following the same motto this season and hoping for another big run, this time with a title at the end of it.



“Like I said, still want to start on the first day and finish on the last. But we just want a different result. Our motto is always usually always been, not just with basketball but at the school, is we have a championship motto. To us, even if we were very successful as far as winning games, if you don’t win the big game that’s the one that really means a lot to us,” Hines said. “So that’s our goal. Start on the first day finish on the last but we want to finish with a title.”

Back to what the team returns. A lot.

That including two first team All-State selections, two division one basketball commits, and arguably the best one-two punch in the state in seniors Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier.

But it’s not just those two players, the Polar Bears’ roster is packed.

Emily Starn and Laynie Beresford also return as starters along with the fifth senior in Reagan Blasher.

This tram has the same drive and expectation as every season and again, this team will pride itself on defense.





“We’re quick. Defensively, I feel like that’s where we’ll really have to step it up.That’s where we’ll get our points from. We’re getting steals, we’re coming at them through defense then our offense will come later in the game. We’re not really focusing on our offense in the beginning of the game, we’re focused on locking down,” Starn said.





“Definitely our aggression. I think that’s what has always been a push for us. Definitely our aggression, because we’re always going to dive on the floor for loose balls, we’re going to go for that extra rebound, we’re going to get on the boards and put up put backs if we get the chance. I think being aggressive and playing smart, making the extra pass, making the extra decision, that’ll definitely help us this year. Especially on defense,” Washenitz said.

The Polar Bears return to the court on Friday where they see AAAA opponent, Martinsburg.

