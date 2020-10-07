State golf Championship wraps up in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – The state golf Championship wrapped up at the Oglebay Resort Jones Course on Wednesday with plenty of local golfers taking home hardware.



Members of the Buckhannon-Upshur golf team went through a lot to get to the state tournament and finish the day with a good showing.

In Single-A, Webster County dual-sports standout Syndey Baird represented the Highlanders well as this is the fourth time in the last five years the WCHS golf team has been on this stage. The Highlanders finished sixth in Single-A play.

Notre Dame was also in the Class-A field this year finishing up eighth as a team.

In Double-A, Robert C. Byrd had a great second day of play. Andrew Bowie birdied number 5. He finished 11-over on the day.

RCB golfer Alex Hawkins birdied the same hole a few groups later. “Big Al” finished just 12-over for the tournament.

Robert C. Byrd finished third overall in Class-AA.

North Marion entered Wednesday just one shot back of Shady Spring. Michael Harris and Dylan Runner, once again, led the way for the Huskies on Wednesday.

The Huskies finished second overall in Class-AA.

Tune into 12 News for more updates on the state golf tournament and comments from golfers and coaches.