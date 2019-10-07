State Golf Tournament Preview: Rainy conditions make for wet practice round

WHEELING, W.Va. – Practice rounds for the WVSSAC High School Golf Championship teed off Monday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Numerous golfers and teams from around the region and state got acquainted with the course, some for the first time.

They didn’t do so in favorable conditions, either, with rain coming down for the whole day.

But that didn’t deter some of the state’s top prep golfers from getting ready for the two-day state tournament that begins Tuesday.

That includes Robert C. Byrd, this year’s Double-A, Region 2 champs.

More than 30 golfers from our coverage area will be competing for a state title beginning Tuesday.

Tune back in to the 12 SportsZone tonight at 11 o’clock for more pre-tournament coverage from Wheeling.