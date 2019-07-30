State Legion Tournament field set

The American Legion State Baseball Tournament field has been set. The tournament begins Wednesday at Potomac State University in Keyser.

A pair of local teams will be competing for a state title.

Morgantown won back-to-back games against Bridgeport over the weekend of qualify for the state tournament. While Elkins had no difficulties in the Area 5 tournament.

Morgantown Post 2 (29-7), which boasts the best winning percentage and the most wins will play against Elkins (26-15) Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the Morgantown/Ekins game will play Thursday at 6 p.m., while the loser will play at 10 a.m. on Thursday