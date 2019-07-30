Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

State Legion Tournament field set

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The American Legion State Baseball Tournament field has been set. The tournament begins Wednesday at Potomac State University in Keyser.

A pair of local teams will be competing for a state title.

Morgantown won back-to-back games against Bridgeport over the weekend of qualify for the state tournament. While Elkins had no difficulties in the Area 5 tournament.

Morgantown Post 2 (29-7), which boasts the best winning percentage and the most wins will play against Elkins (26-15) Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the Morgantown/Ekins game will play Thursday at 6 p.m., while the loser will play at 10 a.m. on Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News