State Semi-final times set for third round of H.S. Football playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Dates, times, and locations have been set for the third round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

Three teams’ seasons remain alive in the region, with each of the top two seeds in Double-A still in play, along with the top seed in Single-A.

Times for those games, along with all the other semi-final games will be listed below.

Single-A

No. 5 Williamstown at No. 1 Doddridge County – Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30pm

No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 3 Pendleton County – Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30pm

Double-A:

No. 4 Bluefield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior – Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30pm

No. 6 Oak Glen at No. 2 Bridgeport – Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30pm

Triple-A:

No. 4 Parkersburg South at No. 1 Martinsburg – Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30pm

No. 3 Spring Valley at No. 2 Cabell Midland – Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30pm

Look at some of these runs by Hunter America! The @DCHSDogPound all-time leading rusher didn't have his best game, but he was running physical all game long.

He'll have to do that again next week in the semi-finals against Williamstown #wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/BgtbcMKnxC — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) November 24, 2019

Fairmont Senior advanced to the state semi-finals for the fifth year in a row on Friday with a win over Frankfort.

Doddridge County moved on to the third round of the postseason for the second-straight year with a rain and turnover-filled win over East Hardy Saturday.

Bridgeport also won on Saturday, defeating a Mingo Central team that is said to have a similar offense to the one the Indians will face in the semi-finals.

It’s worth noting that Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport will both be playing on a full week’s worth of rest, while Doddridge County will play with just five full days between its round two win and round three contest.

However, Bridgeport, should it advance to the Double-A title game on Friday, Dec. 6, would be one day of rest behind its opponent.