MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state swim meet continued in Monongalia County on Friday, with many local teams and individuals having strong showings.

Here are the final results for local competitors at the boys meet. State champions are in italics.

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Bridgeport High School – 1:40.37

5. Buckhannon-Upshur High School

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Preston Bennett- Buckhannon-Upshur (1:42.47)

3. Frankie McCutchan- University

6. Mason Titchenal – Bridgeport

200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Randy Keener- Bridgeport (1:52.56)

6. Reese Allen – Bridgeport

50 Yard Freestyle

2. Isaac Anger- Elkins

4. Jacob Howe – Robert C. Byrd

6. Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur

100 Yard Butterfly

5. Carter Redelman – Morgantown

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Jacob Howe- Robert C. Byrd

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Frankie McCutchan – University (4:40.54)

2. Preston Bennett- Buckhannon-Upshur

3. Preston Householder- Morgantown

4. Lake Embrey- Morgantown

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4 . Buckhannon-Upshur: Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard, Carter Zuliani and Owen Caynor

. Buckhannon-Upshur: Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard, Carter Zuliani and Owen Caynor 6. Robert C. Byrd: Adam Fubio, Kaden Meighen, Jackson Howe and Jacob Howe

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Randy Keener- Bridgeport (50.51)

Carter Redelman- Morgantown

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Isaac Anger- Elkins

4. Reese Allen- Bridgeport

6. Brian Ngo- Notre Dame

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Bridgeport: Randy Keener, Mason Titchenal, Reese Allen and Andy Miller

4. Robert C. Byrd: Adam Fubio, Jackson Howe, Kaden Meighen and Jacob Howe

Team Rankings