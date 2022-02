MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several local swimmers competed in the first day of the state swim meet and move on to race in the finals.

The following teams and individuals finished in the top 12 and advanced.

200 Yard Medley Relay

Bridgeport – Randy Keener, Mason Titchenal, Reese Allen and Andy Miller

Buckhannon-Upshur- Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard, Carter Zuliani and Owen Caynor

Morgantown- Carter Redelman, Preston Householder, Lake Embrey and Caleb Seol

Elkins- Braxton Kenney, Isaac Anger, Luke Anger and Charlie Smoak

200 Yard Freestyle

Preston Bennett- Buckhannon-Upshur

Frankie McCutchan- University

Mason Titchenal- Bridgeport

Kaden Meighen- Robert C. Byrd

Lake Embrey- Morgantown

Jackson Howe- Robert C. Byrd

200 Yard Individual Medley

Randy Keener- Bridgeport

Reese Allen- Bridgeport

Preston Householder- Morgantown

Zach Ribas- University

50 Yard Freestyle

Jacob Howe- Robert C. Byrd

Isaac Anger- Elkins

Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur

Christopher Schumacher- Notre Dame

100 Yard Butterfly

Carter Redelman- Morgantown

Mason Titchenal- Bridgeport

Luke Anger- Elkins

100 Yard Freestyle

Jacob Howe- Robert C. Byrd

Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur

500 Yard Freestyle

Frankie McCutchan- University

Preston Bennett- Buckhannon-Upshur

Preston Householder – Morgantown

Lake Embrey- Morgantown

Adam Fubio – Robert C. Byrd

Kaden Meighen- Robert C. Byrd

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Buckhannon-Upshur- Preston Bennett, Carter Zuliani, Owen Caynor and Reis Leonard

Robert C. Byrd- Kaden Meighen, Jackson Howe, Adam Fubio and Jacob Howe

Elkins- Charlie Smoak, Izaak Whetsell, Luke Anger and Isaac Anger

University- Frankie McCutchan, Owen Conser, Evan Large and Zach Ribas

100 Yard Backstroke

Randy Keener- Bridgeport (broke meet record)

Carter Redelman- Morgantown

Will Angus- Grafton

100 Yard Breaststroke

Issac Anger- Elkins

Brian Ngo- Notre Dame

Reis Leonard- Buckhannon-Upshur

Christopher Schumacher- Notre Dame

400 Yard Freestyle Relay