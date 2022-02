MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state swim meet continued in Monongalia County on Friday, with many local teams and individuals having strong showings.

Here are the final results for local competitors at the girls meet. State champions are in italics.

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Morgantown High School – Delaney Householder, Caroline Riggs, Katelyn Blosser and Irina Stanescu

2. Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Riley Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Cameron Zuliani and Cadence Vincent

4. Bridgeport High School – Cheyanne Rohde, Lilly Madden, Amelia Romano and Marra Johnson

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Caroline Riggs – Morgantown High School

4. Caitlin Oltman – Notre Dame High School

5. Lillian Linscheid – Morgantown High School

6. Mia Abruzzino – Fairmont Senior High School

200 Yard Individual Medley

2. Delaney Householder – Morgantown High School

4. Marra Johnson – Bridgeport High School

5. Alayna Whitehair – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Cadence Vincent – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

4. Irina Stanescu – Morgantown High School

5. Cheyanne Rohde – Bridgeport High School

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Katelyn Blosser – Morgantown High School

3. Cameron Zuliani – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

4. Amelia Romano – Bridgeport High School

5. Alexis Ramsey – Fairmont Senior High School

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Irina Stanescu – Morgantown High School

4. Caitlin Oltman – Notre Dame High School

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Delaney Householder – Morgantown High School

3. Mia Abruzzino – Fairmont Senior High School

4. Katelyn Blosser – Morgantown High School

6. Lillian Linscheid – Morgantown High School

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Alayna Whitehair, Riley Vincent, Cameron Zuliani and Cadence Vincent

3. Fairmont Senior High School – Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Alexis Ramsey and Mia Abruzzino

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Cadence Vincent – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

3. Cheyanne Rohde – Bridgeport High School

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Caroline Riggs – Morgantown High School

2. Marra Johnson – Bridgeport High School

6. Alayna Whitehair – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Morgantown High School – Katelyn Blosser, Irina Stanescu, Delaney Householder and Caroline Riggs*

3. Bridgeport High School – Amelia Romano, Kira Gazal, Marra Johnson and Cheyanne Rohde

4. Fairmont Senior High School – Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Alexis Ramsey and Mia Abruzzino

Team Rankings

1. George Washington High School

2. Morgantown High School

3. Buckhannon-Upshur High School

4. Bridgeport High School

5. Fairmont Senior High School

*Set meet record time of 3:35.51