MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several local swimmers competed in the first day of the state swim meet and move on to race in the finals.

The following teams and individuals finished in the top 12 and advanced.

200 Yard Medley Relay

Morgantown High School – Delaney Householder, Caroline Riggs, Katelyn Blosser and Irina Stanescu

Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Riley Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Cameron Zuliani and Cadence Vincent

Bridgeport High School – Cheyanne Rohde, Lilly Madden, Amelia Romano and Marra Johnson

Elkins High School – Joslyn DeWeese, Isabelle Judy, Rachel Shryock and Kaleigh Edwards

200 Yard Freestyle

Caroline Riggs – Morgantown High School

Mia Abruzzino – Fairmont Senior High School

Caitlin Oltman – Notre Dame High School

Lillian Linscheid – Morgantown High School

Amelia Romano – Bridgeport High School

Rachel Shryock – Elkins High School

200 Yard Individual Medley

Delaney Householder – Morgantown High School

Marra Johnson – Bridgeport High School

Alayna Whitehair – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Alexis Ramsey – Fairmont Senior High School

50 Yard Freestyle

Cadence Vincent – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Irina Stanescu – Morgantown High School

Cheyanne Rohde – Bridgeport High School

Mackenna Halfin – Philip Barbour High School

Abby Rinschler – Notre Dame High School

100 Yard Butterfly

Katelyn Blosser – Morgantown High School

Cameron Zuliani – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Alexis Ramsey – Fairmont Senior High School

Amelia Romano – Bridgeport High School

Joslyn DeWeese – Elkins High School

Kira Gazal – Bridgeport High School

100 Yard Freestyle

Irina Stanescu – Morgantown High School

Caitlin Oltman – Notre Dame High School

Cameron Zuliani – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Rachel Shryock – Elkins High School

500 Yard Freestyle

Delaney Householder – Morgantown High School

Mia Abruzzino – Fairmont Senior High School

Katelyn Blosser – Morgantown High School

Lillian Linscheid – Morgantown High School

Ashlyn Bennington – Fairmont Senior High School

Annalise Gentilozzi – Robert C. Byrd High School

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Alayna Whitehair, Riley Vincent, Cameron Zuliani and Cadence Vincent

Fairmont Senior High School – Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Alexis Ramsey and Mia Abruzzino

Philip Barbour High School – Magnolia Shiflett, Turkey Grassi, Raeanna Davies and Mackenna Halfin

Elkins High School – Joslyn DeWeese, Braelynn Sparks, Ruby Jackson and Kaleigh Edwards

Morgantown High School – Ruby van Eeden, Jacquelynn Papez, Talia Miller and Lillian Linscheid

100 Yard Backstroke

Cadence Vincent – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Cheyanne Rohde – Bridgeport High School

Magnolia Shiflett – Philip Barbour High School

Ashlyn Bennington – Fairmont Senior High School

100 Yard Breaststroke

Caroline Riggs – Morgantown High School

Marra Johnson – Bridgeport High School

Alayna Whitehair – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Audrie Smith – Fairmont Senior High School

Lilly Madden – Bridgeport High School

Isabelle Judy – Elkins High School

400 Yard Freestyle Relay