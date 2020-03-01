State Wrestling Championship Rd Update: Frazier goes 4-for-4, four other local wrestlers place 1st

Story filed by Abbie Backenstoe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.- The West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament finished up Saturday at Mountain Health Arena.

Ten wrestlers from around the region competed for the chance to claim a state title.

In AAA, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Julius Hobbs took down Jace Stockett of University. Hobbs won by a 5-2 decision to claim his first ever state championship.

Stockett claimed second place for the Hawks. Jake Smithson placed second in his match for the Buccaneers.

Big day for AA-A wrestlers as East Fairmont saw two wrestlers in the state finals.

Blake Boyers claimed his third state title tonight with a 3-1 win by decision.

Geno Casuccio places second in his match for the Bees.

Braxton county represented not only with a runner-up team finish but also with a two-time state champion.

Jordan Williams wrapped up his high school wrestling career with a state championship as he beat Lincoln’s Colton Hovermale by an 8-0 major decision.

Hovermale took home a second place finish.

Zach Frazier can now say he is Fairmont Senior’s only wrestler with four consecutive state titles. Frazier won by fall in under a minute in his match.

“It’s always been my goal and you know I’m happy that I got there. But you know it’s a little sad that it’s over. I mean I have so much school pride and it’s just really special to be the first four timer in my schools history,” Frazier said.

Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones took second place in his match.

And one Ritchie County Rebel finished the night with a state title. Brady Layman wins by fall to win his first state title.

“Our coach, we’ve worked all year for this and I can’t thank our my coach enough my family and all of my friends everybody all of the friends and family and all of ours. The last couple years it’s been a little bit harder since my dad passed away a couple years ago so it fell on that date and it kind of is a mental thing but we fixed it this year. I’ve been dreaming of this all my life,” Layman said.



For the full championship bracket click here.

AAA: https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf

AA/A: https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf