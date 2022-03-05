HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several local wrestlers placed third through sixth in Class AA-A at the state wrestling tournament on Saturday.

106

  • 3rd- Noah Hess, North Marion
  • 4th- Gavin Boland, Elkins

120

  • 6th- Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior

126

  • 3rd- Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior

132

  • 3rd- Brody Hess, North Marion
  • 5th- Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior

138

  • 3rd- Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County

145

  • 6th- Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior

152

  • 3rd- Trenton Bush, Lewis County
  • 4th- Raiden Childers, Liberty

160

  • 5th- Jackson Davis, Braxton County

170

  • 3rd- Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
  • 5th- Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior

182

  • 5th- Bryce Leegan, Braxton County

195

  • 3rd- Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior
  • 4th- JT Miller, East Fairmont
  • 6th- Nick Barrickman, Elkins

220

  • 5th- Justin Mace, Doddridge County

285

  • Evan Helm, East Fairmont

For the full AA-A state wrestling results, click here.