HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several local wrestlers placed third through sixth in Class AA-A at the state wrestling tournament on Saturday.
106
- 3rd- Noah Hess, North Marion
- 4th- Gavin Boland, Elkins
120
- 6th- Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior
126
- 3rd- Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior
132
- 3rd- Brody Hess, North Marion
- 5th- Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior
138
- 3rd- Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County
145
- 6th- Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior
152
- 3rd- Trenton Bush, Lewis County
- 4th- Raiden Childers, Liberty
160
- 5th- Jackson Davis, Braxton County
170
- 3rd- Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
- 5th- Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior
182
- 5th- Bryce Leegan, Braxton County
195
- 3rd- Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior
- 4th- JT Miller, East Fairmont
- 6th- Nick Barrickman, Elkins
220
- 5th- Justin Mace, Doddridge County
285
- Evan Helm, East Fairmont
For the full AA-A state wrestling results, click here.