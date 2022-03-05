HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several local wrestlers placed third through sixth at the state wrestling tournament o Saturday.

106

  • 6th- Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur

120

  • 5th- Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur
  • 6th- Carter Pauley, University

145

  • 5th- Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur

152

  • 3rd- Dom Parker, University

160

  • 4th- Dakota Hagedorn, University
  • 5th- Derek Starkey, Bridgeport

170

  • 3rd- Elijah Wellings-Osha, University

182

  • 3rd- Hezekiah Taylor, University

285

  • 5th- Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown

For the full AAA State wrestling results, click here.