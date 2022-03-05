HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several local wrestlers placed third through sixth at the state wrestling tournament o Saturday.
106
- 6th- Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur
120
- 5th- Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur
- 6th- Carter Pauley, University
145
- 5th- Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur
152
- 3rd- Dom Parker, University
160
- 4th- Dakota Hagedorn, University
- 5th- Derek Starkey, Bridgeport
170
- 3rd- Elijah Wellings-Osha, University
182
- 3rd- Hezekiah Taylor, University
285
- 5th- Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown
For the full AAA State wrestling results, click here.