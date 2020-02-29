State Wrestling Tournament Update: Consolation Round finals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Saturday marks the final day of the WV State Wrestling Tournament in Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

The first session of today’s action was the consolation round, as wrestlers competed for 3rd through 6th place.

A slew of local wrestlers finished their days, and for some their careers, with top 6 finishes at the state tournament, and our Abbie Backenstoe was there providing coverage.

Some key finishes include:

Notre Dame’s Brent Robinson placing fifth, becoming the first NDHS wrestler to ever place at states.

North Marion’s Garrett Conoway finishing third in the 195 weight class, one of the Huskies’ two third place finishes.

Bridgeport wrestlers claim a pair of third place finishes, and a fourth and sixth place finish, as well.

Braxton County finish the consolation round with two fifth place finishes, a fourth and a third place finish, as well.

University freshmen Dom Parker and Dakota Hagedorn place third and sixth respectively.

Ten local wrestlers compete tonight in the state finals matches.

We will have more coverage from Huntington tonight at 11 in the 12 SportsZone.

Brackets from the tournament can be found by clicking on the links below:

AAA: https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf

AA/A : https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf