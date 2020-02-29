State Wrestling Tournament update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Here in an update from the State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.

Heading into the final day of the tournament tomorrow, a total of 32 area wrestlers will compete for 3rd through 6th place. That includes nine wrestlers from Triple-A schools in North Central West Virginia, and 23 athletes from Double-A and Single-A schools.

On top of that, ten local athletes will compete in the finals for a state title. That includes seven Double-/Single-A wrestlers, and a trio from Triple-A.

Our Abbie Backenstoe will be in Huntington tomorrow providing coverage from Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Stay with 12 Sports for coverage from the State Wrestling Tournament.

Fans looking for the brackets can find them by clicking on the links below:

AAA: https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf

AA/A: https://sikorasoftsystems.com/WVAA/Brackets/Final/FullBrackets.pdf