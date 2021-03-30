Statler’s game winning three and Chisler’s 23 points pushed (5) CeeBees over (10) Dragons

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va.- In a Class Single-A ranked versus ranked match up, No. 5 Clay-Battelle’s Gage Statler hit the winning three-pointer with five seconds on the clock to record the win over No. 10 Cameron.

The Dragons went on a 6-0 run to start the game but then the CeeBees unleashed Mojo Chisler who went off for 16 points in the first half.

Fueled by Chisler’s momentum, Clay-Battelle led 39-28 at the break.

Cameron makes it a three point game in the third quarter and get even closer in the fourth but Gage Statler hit a game-winning three point shot to seal the win 59-56.

Clay-Battelle improves to 10-1 on the season.

