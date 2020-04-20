Staying Sharp: Matt Cogar on working on his craft during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Matt Cogar is arguably America’s top Timbersports athlete.

The Webster County-native holds the world record for the standing block chop, and has won five events at the World Championships since 2016. But now, due to COVID-19, he isn’t worried about the competitor standing next to him, but staying in shape for whenever he’s able to compete again.

Matt Cogar performs single buck, Timbersports demonstration at Kick Axe in Brooklyn, New York, USA on February 6 2018. (Photo by Dave Trumpore/Red Bull Content Pool)

“Probably about six competitions have been cancelled so far. and then every day we get a little bit more worried about what competitions are still happening. And then what kind of necessary precautions we’re taking moving forward. So right now it’s just a matter of wait and see,”Cogar said.

Cogar’s not only trying to stay in shape, both physically and mentally, but he’s using this time off to improve, as well.

“Here at my own house, I got a deck set up with my chopping stand, sawing stand. It is a good opportunity to, one, test different methods of chopping. It’s really important for Timbersports and lumberjack sports to be able to do the event very accurately and consistently. So what I plan to do is to keep nailing those basics down,” Cogar said.

Stihl Timbersports Series competitions have been cancelled world-wide through May 22nd, and other future events are in question. But Cogar is hopeful to get back on the world stage at the world championship in November.