PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced its 2023 training camp schedule on Monday, as well as information for fans who wish to attend open practices.

According to a release, the Steelers’ first open practice will take place on Thursday, July 27 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, making this the 56th year the team has practiced there. Padded practice will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with the team’s annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium being held on Friday, Aug 4. at 7 p.m.

Admission is free for all to attend, but the team emphasized that all in attendance must have a mobile ticket. Practice tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, June 27. Season ticket holders will be able to get tickets starting at 10 a.m. with waitlist members being able to do so at 11 a.m. The remaining tickets will be offered to the public starting at 12 p.m.

The team will report to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, July 26 with the final open practice wrapping up on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Below is the full 2023 Steelers Training Camp schedule

Wednesday, July 26 — All players report

Thursday, July 27 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Friday, July 28 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Monday, July 31 — Players day off (No Practice)

Tuesday, Aug. 1 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug 4. — Open night practice | 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)

Saturday, Aug 5 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 — Players day off (No Practice)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 — CLOSED PRACTICE

Friday, Aug. 11 — Preseason game @ Tampa Bay | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 — Players day off (No Practice)

Sunday, Aug. 13 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 — Players day off (No Practice)

Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Open practice | 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 — Open practice | 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 — CLOSED PRACTICE

The Steelers noted that these dates are subject to change. For more information, visit the team’s website.