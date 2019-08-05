Steelers hold Family Fest, open practice at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual Family Fest at Heinz Field Sunday evening.

Activities began at 4 p.m., with games and activities in the stadium parking lot. The team’s jerseys were also on display for fans to take their pictures in front of them.

The Steelers then began practice around 6:30, as fans filled up most of the lower bowl of the stadium to watch the team prepare for the 2019 season.

And it wasn’t just locals that were on hand. We talked to fans from Rochester, NY, various parts of surrounding states, and one fan from Canada, all of whom descended on the Steel City Sunday to watch their favorite team practice.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signs autographs for fans before Pittsburgh’s open practice at Heinz Field Sunday. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

JuJu Smith-Schuster has certainly taken over as one of the most popular, and well-liked players on the Steelers.

Many of the fans that we talked to said his name first when asked who they were most excited to see on the field.

And to many fans’ delight, the wideout signed autographs in the corner of the end zone for around 15 minutes prior to the start of practice, and entertained the fans with brief dance moves in between drills during it.

Famed actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his roles in movies such as 42 and Black Panther, was in attendance as well, seen talking with running back James Conner.

The Steelers continues gearing up for the regular season over the next several weeks.

Pittsburgh hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday Aug. 9th for their preseason opener. And then travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in the regular season opener on Sept. 8th.