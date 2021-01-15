Steelers part ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, 2 assistants

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sits on the bench next to center Maurkice Pouncey (53) following a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking up their coaching staff. The team announced offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and assistants Shaun Sarrett and Tom Bradley will not be back following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland.

Fichtner spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and was promoted to offensive coordinator three years ago.

Yet Pittsburgh’s offense struggled down the stretch this season following an 11-0 start.

The decision to not retain Fichtner could impact whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021.

Roethlisberger and Fichtner have a close relationship dating back to Fichtner’s stint as quarterbacks coach from 2010-18.