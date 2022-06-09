CLARKSBURG, W.Va – This week’s announcements of the West Virginia Sportswriters Association’s all-state softball teams wrapped up today with the release of the Class AAA selections.

Local honorees are headlined by University High School’s Autumn Stemple who mowed her way through the competition in the circle en route to her second consecutive first team all-state selection following a dominant season in which she led the Hawks into a competitive regional championship series against John Marshall after stellar sectional performances that included a run-rule shortened perfect outing against Bridgeport.

Morgantown’s Breonna Marietta also earned a second straight honor, this time captaining the Class AAA second team. Marietta helped guide the Mohigans through a deep playoff run including several dramatic, high stakes contests against sectional rival Wheeling Park. Marietta will continue her softball career at the collegiate level as she heads to Alderson-Broaddus next year.

Bridgeport produced a trio of honorable mention selections in Maci Cook, Rachel Mason and Makenna Cook. Shelby McDaniels and Brooklyn Robinson of Buckhannon-Upshur also received honorable mentions.