Stemple strikes out 14, Hawks shut out Knights in five innings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University moves on in the Class-AAA Region I, Section 2 softball tournament after an 11-0 win over Preston on Tuesday.

The ‘U’ got ahead early with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

They more than doubled that in the third inning as Ally Jansen’s hit scored a runner to put the Hawks up 3-0 followed Madison Moon’s hit that added another run. Then Hannah Brown launched an 2 RBI single to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead early on.

Autumn Stemple finished the job in the circle. Stemple pitched a perfect game with 14 strikeouts to lead the Hawks to a 9-0 win in five innings over Preston.

