PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus has named former Glenville State men’s basketball head coach Stephen Dye the head coach of the Battlers’ men’s hoops program.

Dye led the Pioneers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history during his tenure.

He’s also very familiar with the AB campus.

Dye graduated from Alderson Broaddus in 2006 and was inducted into the Battler Hall of Fame ten years later in 2016.