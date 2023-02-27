BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The Mountain East Conference announced its end of season awards for women’s basketball on Monday with several local athletes honored.

Glenville State’s Breanna Campbell is the conference player of the year after averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game in her first season as a Pioneer.

She is the second consecutive winner from Glenville State after Re’Shawna Stone claimed the award in 2022.

Lady Pioneers head coach Kim Stephens was awarded her second consecutive and fourth overall MEC coach of the year honor as well.

She led Glenville State to a 26-2 regular season record and second consecutive Mountain East regular season title.

Frostburg State’s Emilee Weakley was named freshman of the year.

First Team All-MEC

Lauren Calhoun – Wheeling

Breanna Campbell – Glenville State

Alyssa DeAngelo – Fairmont State

Anysa Jordan – West Virginia State

Arriana Manzay – West Liberty

Trinity Palacio – Charleston

Mickayla Perdue – Glenville State

Emilee Weakley – Frostburg State

Second Team All-MEC

Katy Darnell – Fairmont State

Destiny Fields – West Virginia State

Shelby Harmeyer – West Virginia State

Karly McCutcheon – West Liberty

Dakota Reeves – Charleston

Abbie Smith – Concord

Taylor Smith – Davis and Elkins

Iyahnna Williams – Alderson-Broaddus

Emma Witt – West Virginia Wesleyan

All-MEC Honorable Mention]