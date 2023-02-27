BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The Mountain East Conference announced its end of season awards for women’s basketball on Monday with several local athletes honored.
Glenville State’s Breanna Campbell is the conference player of the year after averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game in her first season as a Pioneer.
She is the second consecutive winner from Glenville State after Re’Shawna Stone claimed the award in 2022.
Lady Pioneers head coach Kim Stephens was awarded her second consecutive and fourth overall MEC coach of the year honor as well.
She led Glenville State to a 26-2 regular season record and second consecutive Mountain East regular season title.
Frostburg State’s Emilee Weakley was named freshman of the year.
First Team All-MEC
- Lauren Calhoun – Wheeling
- Breanna Campbell – Glenville State
- Alyssa DeAngelo – Fairmont State
- Anysa Jordan – West Virginia State
- Arriana Manzay – West Liberty
- Trinity Palacio – Charleston
- Mickayla Perdue – Glenville State
- Emilee Weakley – Frostburg State
Second Team All-MEC
- Katy Darnell – Fairmont State
- Destiny Fields – West Virginia State
- Shelby Harmeyer – West Virginia State
- Karly McCutcheon – West Liberty
- Dakota Reeves – Charleston
- Abbie Smith – Concord
- Taylor Smith – Davis and Elkins
- Iyahnna Williams – Alderson-Broaddus
- Emma Witt – West Virginia Wesleyan
All-MEC Honorable Mention]
- Alana Ellis – Notre Dame
- Hya Haywood – Glenville State
- Markyia McCormick – Charleston
- Jaisah Smith – Concord
- Shamia Strayhorn – Wheeling