GLENVILLE, W.Va – The 2021-22 Glenville State women’s basketball team is one that stories will be told about in North-Central West Virginia for years to come as the Lady Pioneers finished the season with a nearly blemish-free 35 and 1 record, a Mountain East Conference title and the first national championship in school history.

Head coach Kim Stephens put the team together and guided them through one of the most spectacular runs this area has ever seen, an accomplishment for which she was named the MEC Women’s Coach of the Year for the third time in her five seasons coaching her alma mater.

“You know, it’s always an honor when you get picked for that award,” she said, “Our league is so strong not only in basketball but in all of our sports and to be selected by our commissioners and the people at our conference office against all the other great coaches is really, it’s just a blessing to kind of wrap your head around.”

This season helped to not only launch Stephens’ star even higher in the coaching world but also helped open up the future opportunities for some of her standout players as Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield each moved on to the University of Buffalo for their final seasons of eligibility at the Division I level.

Stephens knows that her team is in for a year filled with development but says that is one of the joys of her job as the coach.

“You know, we’re just in a complete rebuild. The celebration is over. We are off cloud nine. We’re getting back to work,” she said, “We don’t really have any strong scorers returning and I don’t mean that in a bad way, just people are going to have to step into different roles. We return like two points a game.”

Having reached the pinnacle of Division II basketball in just five seasons as a head coach, Kim Stephens has created a difficult act to follow for herself in year six but she welcomes the challenge of putting her program back on the pedestal it climbed to in 2022.